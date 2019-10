Softball, fall baseball regional tournament schedules

Softball

Class 3A Pocola regional

Thursday

Pocola vs. Morris 11 a.m., vs. Antlers-Adair loser 3 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. winner 5 p.m. (with a win)

Friday

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser 11 a.m.

Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner 1 p.m.

Additional game (if necessary) 3 p.m.

Class B LeFlore regional

Thursday

LeFlore vs. Copan 12 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Webbers Falls 2 p.m.

LeFlore-Copan loser vs. McCurtain-Webbers Falls loser 4 p.m., winners 6 p.m.

Friday

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser 12 p.m.

Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner 2 p.m., additional game if necessary 4 p.m.

Class B Whitesboro regional

Thursday

Whitesboro vs. Caney 2 p.m., vs. Moss-Pittsburg loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. winner 6 p.m. (with a win)

Friday

Whitesboro vs. TBD (12 p.m. with one win and one loss OR 2 p.m. with two wins)

Class B Red Oak regional

Thursday

Red Oak vs. Welch 12 p.m.

Smithville vs. Earlsboro 2 p.m.

Red Oak-Welch loser vs. Smithville-Earlsboro loser 4 p.m., winners 6 p.m.

Friday

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser 12 p.m.

Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner 2 p.m., additional game if necessary 4 p.m.

Class 2A Wyandotte regional

Thursday

Howe vs. Tonkawa 2 p.m.

Howe vs. Wyandotte-Coalgate loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR winner 6 p.m. (with a win)

Friday

Howe vs. TBD (12 p.m. if Lions win one and lose one Thursday, 2 p.m. if advance or win first two games)

Class 2A Latta regional

Thursday

Panama vs. Pawhuska 2 p.m., vs. Latta-Quapaw loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. winner 6 p.m. (with a win)

Friday

Panama vs. TBD (12 p.m. if Razorbacks win one and lose one Thursday, 2 p.m. if advance or win first two games)

Class A Roff regional

Thursday

Wister vs. Caddo 2 p.m., vs. Roff-Porum loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. winner 6 p.m. (with a win)

Friday

Wister vs. TBD (12 p.m. if Wildcats win one and lose one Thursday, 2 p.m. if advance or win first two games)

Baseball

Class B at Red Oak

Friday

Red Oak vs. Boswell 2 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Tupelo 4 p.m.

Red Oak-Boswell winner vs. LeFlore-Tupelo winner 6 p.m.

Saturday

First round losers 2 p.m.

Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner 4 p.m.

Class B at Varnum

Thursday

Cameron vs. Varnum 2 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

First round winners 6 p.m.

Friday

First round losers 2 p.m.

Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner 4 p.m.

Class A at Dale

Thursday

Wister vs. Oktaha 2 p.m., winner vs. Latta 4 p.m.