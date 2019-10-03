Softball, fall baseball Thursday regional scores, Friday schedule
For every regional-qualifying fast-pitch softball and fall baseball team except Wister baseball, Thursday was the start of regional tournaments. Red Oak baseball won its regional championship at home. In softball, Whitesboro, Pocola and LeFlore are on the doorstep, needing just one win in their home regionals to make the state tournament. Below are scores from Thursday's action.
Softball
Class 3A Pocola regional
First round
Pocola 10, Morris 0
Second round
Pocola 6, Adair 2
Friday
Adair vs. Morris 11 a.m., Pocola vs. winner 1 p.m., if necessary 3 p.m.
Class B Whitesboro regional
First round
Whitesboro 11, Caney 6
Second round
Whitesboro 5, Moss 3
Friday
Moss vs. Pittsburg 12 p.m., Whitesboro vs. winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.
Class B LeFlore regional
First round
LeFlore 11, Copan 0
Webbers Falls 5, McCurtain 3
Consolation
McCurtain 1, Copan 0 (9 innings)
Second round
LeFlore 4, Webbers Falls 0
Friday
McCurtain vs. Webbers Falls 12 p.m., LeFlore vs. winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.
Class B Red Oak regional
Red Oak 10, Welch 2
Second round
Red Oak 10, Smithville 2
Friday
Smithville vs. Earlsboro 12 p.m., Red Oak vs. winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.
Class 2A Wyandotte regional
First round
Howe 17, Tonkawa 2
Second round
Coalgate 7, Howe 5
Friday
Howe vs. Wyandotte 12 p.m., winner vs. Coalgate 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.
Class 2A Latta regional
First round
Pawhuska 4, Panama 0
Consolation
Quapaw 11, Panama 6 (Panama eliminated)
Class A Roff regional
First round
Wister 6, Caddo 5
Second round
Roff 2, Wister 0
Friday
Wister vs. Caddo 12 p.m., winner vs. Roff 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.
Baseball
Class B Red Oak regional
First round
Red Oak 12, Boswell 0
LeFlore 7, Tupelo 6
Second round
Red Oak 12, LeFlore 0
Friday
LeFlore vs. Boswell-Tupelo winner 4 p.m.
Class A Dale regional
Consolation
Oktaha 6, Wister 2 (Wister eliminated)
Class B regional at Varnum
First round
Varnum 10, Cameron 0
McCurtain 8, Whitesboro 1
Second round
Varnum 12, McCurtain 0
Friday
Whitesboro vs. Cameron 2 p.m., winner vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.
Category: