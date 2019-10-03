Softball, fall baseball Thursday regional scores, Friday schedule

For every regional-qualifying fast-pitch softball and fall baseball team except Wister baseball, Thursday was the start of regional tournaments. Red Oak baseball won its regional championship at home. In softball, Whitesboro, Pocola and LeFlore are on the doorstep, needing just one win in their home regionals to make the state tournament. Below are scores from Thursday's action.

Softball

Class 3A Pocola regional

First round

Pocola 10, Morris 0

Second round

Pocola 6, Adair 2

Friday

Adair vs. Morris 11 a.m., Pocola vs. winner 1 p.m., if necessary 3 p.m.

Class B Whitesboro regional

First round

Whitesboro 11, Caney 6

Second round

Whitesboro 5, Moss 3

Friday

Moss vs. Pittsburg 12 p.m., Whitesboro vs. winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.

Class B LeFlore regional

First round

LeFlore 11, Copan 0

Webbers Falls 5, McCurtain 3

Consolation

McCurtain 1, Copan 0 (9 innings)

Second round

LeFlore 4, Webbers Falls 0

Friday

McCurtain vs. Webbers Falls 12 p.m., LeFlore vs. winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.

Class B Red Oak regional

Red Oak 10, Welch 2

Second round

Red Oak 10, Smithville 2

Friday

Smithville vs. Earlsboro 12 p.m., Red Oak vs. winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.

Class 2A Wyandotte regional

First round

Howe 17, Tonkawa 2

Second round

Coalgate 7, Howe 5

Friday

Howe vs. Wyandotte 12 p.m., winner vs. Coalgate 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.

Class 2A Latta regional

First round

Pawhuska 4, Panama 0

Consolation

Quapaw 11, Panama 6 (Panama eliminated)

Class A Roff regional

First round

Wister 6, Caddo 5

Second round

Roff 2, Wister 0

Friday

Wister vs. Caddo 12 p.m., winner vs. Roff 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.

Baseball

Class B Red Oak regional

First round

Red Oak 12, Boswell 0

LeFlore 7, Tupelo 6

Second round

Red Oak 12, LeFlore 0

Friday

LeFlore vs. Boswell-Tupelo winner 4 p.m.

Class A Dale regional

Consolation

Oktaha 6, Wister 2 (Wister eliminated)

Class B regional at Varnum

First round

Varnum 10, Cameron 0

McCurtain 8, Whitesboro 1

Second round

Varnum 12, McCurtain 0

Friday

Whitesboro vs. Cameron 2 p.m., winner vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.