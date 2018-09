Softball Regional Tournament Schedules

Class 3A

At Pocola

Today

Adair vs. Pocola, noon; Adair-Pocola winner vs. Vian, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

At Howe

Today

Coalgate vs. Howe, noon; Mounds vs. Wyandotte, 2 p.m.; Coalgate-Howe loser vs. Mounds-Wyandotte loser, 4 p.m.; Coalgate-Howe winner vs. Mounds-Wyandotte winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

At Drumright

Today

Chouteau-Mazie vs. Drumright, noon; Wister vs. Latta, 2 p.m.; Chouteau-Mazie/Drumright loser vs. Wister-Latta loser, 4 p.m.; Chouteau-Mazie/Drumright winner vs. Wister-Latta winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class A

At Allen

Today

Keota vs. Allen, noon; Tushka vs. Stuart, 2 p.m.; Keota-Allen loser vs. Tushka-Stuart loser, 4 p.m.; Keota-Allen winner vs. Tushka-Stuart winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Class B

At Red Oak

Today

Welch vs. Red Oak, noon; Webbers Falls vs. Asher, 2 p.m.; Welch-Red Oak loser vs. Webbers Falls-Asher loser, 4 p.m.; Welch-Red Oak winner vs. Webbers Falls-Asher winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

At Whitesboro

Today

Bluejacket vs. Whitesboro, noon; Caney vs. Leflore, 2 p.m.; Bluejacket-Whitesboro loser vs. Caney-Leflore loser, 4 p.m.; Bluejacket-Whitesboro winner vs. Caney-Leflore winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

At Kiowa

Today

Tupelo vs. Kiowa, noon; Cameron vs. Moss, 2 p.m.; Tupelo-Kiowa loser vs. Cameron-Moss loser, 4 p.m.; Tupelo-Kiowa winner vs. Cameron-Moss winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Thursday 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. loser, noon; noon winner vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner, 2 p.m.; if-game, 4 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Times are subject to change. Also, Pocola’s Class 3A Regional Tournament began Wednesday.