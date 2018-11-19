Sooners keep championship hopes alive

On Senior Night at Owen Field in Norman, the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 7-1 in Big 12 play) looked to keep their Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive against the Kansas Jayhawks (3-8, 1-7), and they did with a 55-40 victory. A win Friday night against West Virginia will put OU into the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas on Dec. 1 at Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.