Sooners keep championship hopes alive

TOUCHDOWN! – Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scores a touchdown during Saturday night’s Big 12 Conference game against Kansas at Owen Field in Norman. Photo by Katelyn HowardSCORE! — Oklahoma’s Carson Meier catches a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray during Saturday night's Big 12 Conference game against Kansas at Owen Field in Norman. Photo by Katelyn Howard
By: 
Jason Gray
Sports Correspondent
grayfrogg@yahoo.com
Monday, November 19, 2018

On Senior Night at Owen Field in Norman, the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 7-1 in Big 12 play) looked to keep their Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive against the Kansas Jayhawks (3-8, 1-7), and they did with a 55-40 victory. A win Friday night against West Virginia will put OU into the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas on Dec. 1 at Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Category: