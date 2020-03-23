Special Delivery

Poteau Schools cafeteria worker Addison Watkins, right, hands out meals to kids Monday morning at the bus stop located at North McKenna and Amos avenues. While school is not having classes taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic, any child ages 18 and younger who cannot make it to Poteau Primary School each morning or lunchtime to get a meal can get a lunch and a breakfast delivered by bus every Monday through Friday. PDN photo by David Seeley
