Special yoga class happening Saturday before half-marathon commences

A special free one-time "Sunrise Yoga with Kelly Falkner" will take place at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center's outdoor theater.

This free outdoor community event is open to all ages and experience levels. Beginners are welcome. Come out and incorporate some movement, stretching, breathing and self-care into your weekend. Bring your mat, blanket, or towel and take 45 minutes to get energized and revitalized.