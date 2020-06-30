Spider Webb golf tournament coming July 10-12

The Spider Webb Memorial Tournament will be July 10-12 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. This is a two-person, four-ball tournament. The entry fee is $500 per team with a maximum of 80 teams. The entry fee includes a practice round Friday afternoon, the two tournament rounds Saturday and Sunday, practice facility use all three days, catered dinner and entertainment Saturday evening for the player and one guest and mulligans for both days (except for the championship flight).

There will be cash prizes for the top three teams, including a guaranteed $3,000 first-place prize.

A tournament form can be found on the Wolf Ridge Country Club Facebook page. For more information, call Sandy Blake at 918-649-7402 or the Wolf Ridge clubhouse at 918-647-2582.