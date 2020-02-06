Spiro’s Carter signs with HSU, trio headed to NEO
Spiro football players Malik Roberson, Derek Carter, Da’keyshawn Steele and Kwane Sey signed letters of intent to play college football on Wednesday.
“We’re going to miss these guys. They’ve done a good job for us and we’re proud of them,” Spiro football coach Chris Bunch.
Roberson, Steele and Sey, who are all cousins, signed to play for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami.
“We’ve been played together since we were little and for us to be playing college together is a dream come true,” Roberson said.
