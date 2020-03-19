Spiro-based Night Terror Collective, formed in 2018, looks to discover paranormal activities

The “corps” members of the Spiro-based Night Terror Collective paranormal group visited The Poteau Daily News on Monday morning to see if a spirit or two could be found, which one was. PDN photo by David Seeley
David Seeley
PDN Editor
Thursday, March 19, 2020

Most people have seen the “Ghostbuster” movies, and may even watch the current such television shows about such paranormal activities. LeFlore County can now say they have their own ghostbusters.
Night Terror Collective, based out of Spiro, was formed on Halloween 2018, and has 1,838 group members through Facebook, and even more than that counting Twitter and Instagram. Members range from all over the world — Japan, the Phillipines, Europe, Puerto Rico, South Africa and Iceland.

