Spiro Cardinals crush regional foes in two locations

The Spiro Cardinals are heading to the OK Kids 12-and-under Midget state tournament in Weatherford after winning the regional that took place in Sallisaw before being moved to Preston due to rain.

To open the tournament on Friday, Spiro beat the Wister Cubs 10-0. Later that day, Spiro beat the Stilwell Boomers 6-0 in the second round.

The Cardinals beat the Stigler Sluggers twice on Sunday in Preston to seal the regional title.