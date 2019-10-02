Spiro Mounds to reopen after repairs

The Spiro Mounds have long been a sacred spot. In the past, the burial mounds were part of the Mississippian Ideological Interaction Sphere and a major outpost for Mississippian Culture, and today they stand as proof of those nations and their heritage. In their historical value, the mounds and the archaeological society that oversee them are a large part of tourist draw to LeFlore County; therefore, they're very important to local culture economically, as well.

Due to flooding in the spring, the mounds were evacuated and closed. Now, though, the site is ready to pull back its doors, once again, during Oklahoma Archaeology Month.

