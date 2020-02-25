Spiro PD amnesty program

The Spiro Police Department has an amnesty program for anyone with outstanding fines, warrants or fees. Police Chief Michael Draper said this is a great way for the city to clear up long standing fines and give area residents a chance to start anew.

The program will offer any individual the opportunity to take care of their fines for one half of the total amount owed. The amnesty program also includes outstanding warrants issued prior to Jan. 1. Payments can be made at Spiro Police Department, 510 South Main St., during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday by cash, check, or money order. Payments can also be made online at Paystation.com prior to making an online payments you will need to contact Chief Draper or Assistant Chief Andrew Bevil at 918-962-2525 to get the citation number.