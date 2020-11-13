Spiro Police Department puts out silver alert for male (CANCELED)
By:
David Seeley
Friday, November 13, 2020
The Spiro Police Department put out a silver alert for a 75-year-old male at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Luther Clayton was wearing black jeans, a lime-green jacket and a blue ball cap.
He was last seen at Marvin's/CV's grocery store in Spiro.
According to the report put out by Spiro P.D. representative Andy Bevil, Clayton was under proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
However, the silver alert was canceled at 6:42 p.m. Friday as Clayton was found.
Category: