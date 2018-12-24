Spiro QB shares 2A-5 MVP honor; other Bulldogs, Panama, Pocola players get top district honors

Here is the local athletes who made the 2018 All-District 2A-5 Football Team:

Co-Most Valuable Player — Deontei Braggs, Spiro.

Quarterback of the Year — Mason Barcheers, Panama.

Running Back of the Year — Malik Roberson, Spiro.

Wide Receiver of the Year — Ty Clayton, Spiro.

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year — Daniel Ahne, Pocola.

Co-Outside Linebacker of the Year — Chance Timms, Panama.

Co-Inside Linebacker of the Year — Will Dunigan, Spiro.

Co-Defensive Backs of the Year — Tanner Thompson, Panama; Greg Mendez, Pocola.

Co-Newcomer of the Year — Ricky Mendez, Pocola.

First Team Members

Panama — Bryce Armstrong, Collin Simpkins, Michael Taylor, Canon Shoup and Lane Dyer.

Spiro — Connor Rodgers, Braxton Peterson, Sam Dolan, Mekhi Roberson.