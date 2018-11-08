Spiro senior football duo likes team’s chance to make playoff run

It took a Week 10 road win at Sequoyah-Tahlequah, but the Spiro Bulldogs are into the Class 2A postseason parade. Senior quarterback Deontei Braggs is glad for that.

Senior wide receiver Ty Clayton said last week’s District 2A-5 road win against the Indians acted like a playoff game and will get the ’Dogs (7-3) ready for the actual playoff run, which will begin at 7 tonight with a Class 2A opening-round road playoff game against the Eufaula Ironheads (8-2).