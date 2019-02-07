Spiro senior football player signs with Emporia State University

Spiro senior quarterback/defensive back Deontei Braggs may be through playing high school football, but he’s still going to see some time on the gridiron in his future.

Braggs signed a letter of intent with Emporia State University, joining Poteau tight end/defensive end Gunnar Thompson who inked with the Hornets about 45 minutes earlier, in a signing ceremony at Spiro High School on Wednesday afternoon, which was National Football Letter of Intent Signing Day.