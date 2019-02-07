Spiro senior football player signs with Emporia State University

Spiro senior Deontei Braggs, seated second from right, signs his letter of intent with Emporia State University during a signing ceremony at the high school Wednesday, which was National Letter of Intent Signing Day. Sharing the moment are, seated from left, uncle Kelvin Robinson, grandmother Cathy Mack and mother Denise Thomas. Back row — Spiro coaches Larry Greenwood, Chris Bunch and Rod Kimmel. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, February 7, 2019

Spiro senior quarterback/defensive back Deontei Braggs may be through playing high school football, but he’s still going to see some time on the gridiron in his future.
Braggs signed a letter of intent with Emporia State University, joining Poteau tight end/defensive end Gunnar Thompson who inked with the Hornets about 45 minutes earlier, in a signing ceremony at Spiro High School on Wednesday afternoon, which was National Football Letter of Intent Signing Day.

