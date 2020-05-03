Spiro teen injured in Saturday night accident

A Spiro teenager was injured in a late Saturday night automobile accident just north of the U.S. 59/271-Oklahoma State Highway 31 junction.

According to the accident report filled out by Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Jackson, at approximately 9:29 p.m. Saturday, a GMC Sierra driven by Michael Taylor, 19, of Shady Point was driving southbound on U.S. 59/271 when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left of the median, rolling two times and coming to a rest in the northbound lane of U.S. 59/271.

The passenger, a 15-year-old Spiro female (whose name was withheld due to being a juvenile) was ejected and was transported by Air E-vac to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa with head injuries. She was admitted in critical condition.

In Jackson's report, Taylor's condition was reported as being under the influence, with the cause of the accident being due to Taylor's intoxicated physical state.

Jackson, representing the LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D, was assisted by fellow Troop D Highway Patrolmen Josh Blake and Michael Scantling as well as the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, the Panama Police Department and Volunteer Fire Department, LeFlore County Emergency Management Services, the Spiro Volunteer Fire Department and Air E-vac.