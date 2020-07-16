Spiro teens injured in Thursday morning accident

Two Spiro teens were injured in a single-automobile accident Thursday morning.

According to the report filed by Trooper Fernando Cardenas of the LeFlore County detachment of Troop D of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one male and one female, both of whom have had their names withheld until next of kin are notified, were in a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to the report, the male was driving the vehicle eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 9. At approximately 6:11 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected crossing the center line, departed the roadway to the left and overturned one time, coming to rest on its wheels.

The female was ejected from the vehicle partially rolled on top of her. She was extracted by Spiro Fire Department personnel, but no tools were needed in her extraction.

The report says the male driver was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Management Services to Baptist medical Center in Fort Smith, Ark., where he was listed in stable condition with head, internal trunk, external trunk, arm and leg injuries.

According to the report, the female passenger was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and listed in critical but stable condition with head, internal trunk, external trunk, arm and leg injuries.

The report said the male driver was under the influence of illegal drugs, and that the cause of the accident was driving under the influence of drugs. While the driver had his seat belt on, the female passenger did not.

Cardenas was assisted at the scene by the Spiro Police and Fire departments along with LeFlore County EMS.