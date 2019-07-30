Spiro's Braggs plays in OCA All-State

Deontei Braggs of Spiro played in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game on Friday at Sand Springs High School.

“It was a really fun experience. I got to meet a lot of new people and make new friends while playing football,” he said.

Braggs played cornerback for the East team as it lost 58-17.

Braggs played the entire game on that end. While he said that the West team did not throw or run the ball in his direction much, he still collected a tackle while assisting on coverage of a pass play.

Poteau’s Gunnar Thompson was selected to the All-State Game for the East team, but was unable to play due to injury.

Talihina’s Kyler Baugh was also selected to the East team, but was prevented from playing by Houston Baptist University, for which he will play starting this fall.

Braggs and Thompson will both play for Emporia State University in Emporia, Kan.

Braggs said his goals at Emporia State University is to earn a roster spot in fall camp, get playing time and help the team win as many games as it can.