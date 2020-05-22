Spiro's Corley makes OBCA All-State, 10 from area are All-Stars
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, May 22, 2020
Spiro catcher Laken Corley was the lone LeFlore County player chosen for an Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State honor. He is on the Middle East team. Corley and nine others were named OBCA All-Stars by Class. Below are the All-Stars:
OBCA All-Stars include:
Class 4A
Easton Francis, Christian Duncan, Kass Fenton (Poteau)
Class 3A
Laken Corley (Spiro)
Class A
Seth Price, Braydon Cooper (Keota)
Class B
Jett Carver, Ryan Green, Hunter Durant (LeFlore); Hagen Glenn (McCurtain) #okpreps
Category: