Spiro's Corley makes OBCA All-State, 10 from area are All-Stars

Spiro catcher Laken Corley was the lone LeFlore County player chosen for an Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State honor. He is on the Middle East team. Corley and nine others were named OBCA All-Stars by Class. Below are the All-Stars:

OBCA All-Stars include:

Class 4A

Easton Francis, Christian Duncan, Kass Fenton (Poteau)

Class 3A

Laken Corley (Spiro)

Class A

Seth Price, Braydon Cooper (Keota)

Class B

Jett Carver, Ryan Green, Hunter Durant (LeFlore); Hagen Glenn (McCurtain) #okpreps