Spiro's Whitfield, Tulsa beat UConn to snap seven-game losing streak

It was a great night for Tulsa as it rolled to a 49-19 victory against Connecticut in the pouring rain Saturday night on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium before a crowd of 17,451. With the victory, the Golden Hurricane snapped a seven-game losing streak and got its first win since the season opener.

Spiro native McKinley Whitfield, a senior safety, had just two tackles for the game but also had a bright moment when he recovered a fumble that gave Tulsa possession at the 20-yard line.