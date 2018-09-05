Sports Photo of the Week

OH, NO YOU DON'T! — Howe baserunner Jazzlyn Harrison, right, gets back safely to first base on a pick-off attempt as Pocola first baseman Macey Maxwell is late applying the tag during Wednesday night's winner's-bracket semifinal of the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, September 5, 2018

