Sports Photo of the Week

SAFE! — Poteau baserunner Piper Akins, right, dives back safely into first base under the tag of Pocola first baseman Kena Chitwood on a pick-off attempt during Tuesday night's winner's-bracket final of the 2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament in Panama. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, September 12, 2018

