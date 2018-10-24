Sports Photo of the Week

HAIL, HAIL, THE GANG'S ALL HERE — Poteau junior varsity player Ryan Scott, behind Checotah player with the ball, tackles the ball carrier as Scott's teammates, from left, Kaleb Nixon, Caden Fox, Austin Restine, Dean Odom and Kale Harrison all come in to help during Monday night's game at Costner Stadium. Photo by Ramona Smith
Wednesday, October 24, 2018

