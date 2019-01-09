Sports Photo of the Week

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS — Wister’s Ava Cartwright, left, tries to get past Heavener defenders Mariana Garcia, back, and Cayleigh McGee during Wednesday’s consolation semifinal game of the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium. PDN photo by David Seeley
