Sports Photo of the Week

SHOOT FOR TWO! — Poteau's Annie Baker, center, puts a shot up as Spiro defender Carli Matthews, left, tries to block the shot as, from center right, Spiro's Braylin Harper, Poteau's Katelynn Cardoza, Spiro's Chloe Ainsworth and Spiro's Keona Waugh watch during Friday night's NOAA Conference game at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, January 19, 2019

