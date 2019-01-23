Sports Photo of the Week

OH! OH! — Talihina's Dayton Holland, left, tries to make a pass as Pocola defenders Kyla Abdullah, center, and Mika Scott approach as Talihina's Shaye Barron, back right, watches during Tuesday night's championship quarterfinal game of the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament at the Pocola Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, January 23, 2019

