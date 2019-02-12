Sports Photo of the Week

WAY TO GO, JALEI!!!!! — Howe basketball patron Curtis James, right, hands Howe Lady Lions senior Jalei Oglesby a "game ball" for becoming Oklahoma third-leading girls scorer in the 5-on-5 era, which started in the 1995-96 basketball season. Oglesby scored 23 points in Tuesday night's home loss to Class 4A's No. 1 Muldrow Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Lions are No. 2 in Class 2A. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Category: