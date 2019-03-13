Sports Photo of the Week

THAT A GIRL! — Wister's Kate Hammons, second from right, gets greeted at home plate by her teammates after hitting a solo home run in Monday afternoon's home game against Poteau in Wister. Umpire Randall Wheat, who is also the Poteau girls golf coach, watches. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

