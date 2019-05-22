Sports Photo of the Week

IT'S MINE! — South All-Star Aubrey Powell from Panama, front, grabs a rebound in front of North All-Stars Libby Sharp, left, and Trisha Walden, both from Arkoma, during first-half action of the 2019 LeFlore County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games, which took place Tuesday night at the Howe Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, May 22, 2019

