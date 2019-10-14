Stage is out, Gordman's comes in

A long-time retailer, known for its fashionable line of clothing, jewelry, and household gift items, Stage is set to close its doors before the first of the year.

“Stage is excited to announce it will convert the Stage located in Poteau, OK to a Gordmans’ off-price retailer in 2020,” Cheryl Moralez, the senior manager of brand publicity said. “The majority of the Stage nameplates will convert to Gordmans beginning in early 2020. A few stores may continue to operate under their current nameplate.”

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.