State Attorney General Hunter reminds Oklahomans to take children, pets out of unattended vehicles

OKLAHOMA CITY — With temperatures expected to reach triple digits in some areas of the state this weekend, State Attorney General Mike Hunter on Friday reminded Oklahomans to never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

In 2019, it is estimated that 52 United State children died of heatstroke after being left in hot cars. Between 1990 and 2019, it is estimated that 25 Oklahoma children died. According to www.kidsandcars.org, an advocacy and education nonprofit organization, the figures are likely an undercount because there are no official data collection systems.

Hunter said a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s, and they could die faster than adults may realize when left in a hot vehicle.

“This is a preventable tragedy,” Hunter said. “It’s important for Oklahomans to know that children and pets are more vulnerable to heatstroke. Caregivers need to make sure they are getting children and pets out of the car, even if they think they will only be away from their car for a second. With modern technology and free resources from organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there is no excuse to leave a child or pet behind.”

The temperature inside a car rises almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes, according to the NHTSA. When temperatures outside are in the 80s, the inside of a car can reach close to 125 degrees within 60 minutes according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches 104 degrees.

In recent years, numerous companies have developed car seat alarms that remind parents about children being in the back seat. There are also several smartphone apps parents or guardians can download to help remind them about children and pets in the backseat.