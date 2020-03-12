State Bound for First Time

The Pride of Panama band will be participate in the state concert competition for the first time in recent memory next month at East Central University in Ada. The band received a superior rating in the district competition last week in Ada. Four students who qualified for State competition on their solos. Those include Jacob Bledsoe, Faith England, Branden Wedge and Velta Wedge. Photo by Teri Wyatt
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Category: