State Champions

The Poteau Pistols won the state tournament last weekend in Muskogee. Front row, from left to right — Gracie Spradley, Kynleigh Sebo, Kylee Gollihare and Harper Burdick. Back row — Coach Eric Hackler, Emma Walker, Emma Hackler, Leah Watts, Gracyn Weaver, Kambri McBeth and coach Chris Gollihare. Not pictured — Coach Jeff Walker. Photo Submitted by Chris Gollihare
Tuesday, June 18, 2019

