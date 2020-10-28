State cross-country meets postponed
Tom Firme
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
POTEAU, OK
The state cross-country meets, where four LeFlore County schools will be represented, have been postponed from Saturday to Wednesday due to damage on the Edmond Santa Fe High School course, where the races will take place. Start times for each race remain the same. In Class 4A, Poteau's girls run at 11:30 a.m. and the boys take off at 11:50 a.m. In Class 3A, Heavener's Destiny Lawson runs in the girls race at 1 p.m. and Heavener's boys race at 1:20 p.m. The Class 2A girls race, featuring Whitesboro's Allison Blagg, is at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Class 2A boys race, including Wister, at 2:50 p.m.
