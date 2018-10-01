State Election Board warns of voter registration scam

The Oklahoma State Election Board is warning the public of an over-the-phone voter registration scam.

According to Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, the election board was notified by the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors of a potential scam involving phone calls offering to register people to vote over the phone.

"Such calls have been reported in other states and are being investigated by the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Voters cannot be registered over the phone," Ziriax said.

"Neither election officials nor legitimate voter advocacy groups will ever offer to register you to vote or send you absentee ballots based solely on a phone conversation. Do not give out personal information over the phone. If you receive such a call, please contact the Oklahoma State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 and report it as soon as possible."

Oklahoma voter registration application forms are available at the LeFlore County Election Board office at 103 N. Church St., Poteau, behind the LeFlore County Courthouse, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public Libraries in the county. Applications can also be found online at www.elections.ok.gov.