State legislators meet constituents at Legislative Breakfast

District 3 State Rep. Rick West, left, addresses the crowd at Friday morning’s LeFlore County Farm Bureau Legislative Breakfast at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Poteau. Flanking West are, from left, Sen. Mark Allen, Rep. Randy Randleman, Sen. George Burns and Sen. Warren Hamilton. Each of them talked about bills they plan on sharing with fellow Oklahoma State Legislature members when the 58th Legislature begins its session Monday. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
PDN Editor
editor@poteaudailynews.com
Friday, January 29, 2021

Five Oklahoma State Legislature members — District 3 Rep. Rick West, District 4 Sen. Mark Allen, District 15 Rep. Randy Randleman, District 5, Sen. George Burns and District 7 Sen. Warren Hamilton — had a chance to let their constituents know what bills they’ve filed as well as answer a few questions during Friday morning’s LeFlore County Farm Bureau Legislative Breakfast at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
Each legislator told the close to 500 in attendance their respective key concerns.

Category: