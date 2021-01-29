State legislators meet constituents at Legislative Breakfast

Five Oklahoma State Legislature members — District 3 Rep. Rick West, District 4 Sen. Mark Allen, District 15 Rep. Randy Randleman, District 5, Sen. George Burns and District 7 Sen. Warren Hamilton — had a chance to let their constituents know what bills they’ve filed as well as answer a few questions during Friday morning’s LeFlore County Farm Bureau Legislative Breakfast at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.

Each legislator told the close to 500 in attendance their respective key concerns.