State tourney matchup breakdowns for Howe-Pocola girls, Howe-Cashion boys

Howe and Pocola's girls teams face off in the Class 2A state basketball tournament while Howe's boys will be in their respective field. Here's a preview of the matchups.

Girls Class 2A state quarterfinal

Howe (ranked second, 22-2) vs. Pocola (ranked eighth, 17-6) Thursday 4 p.m. at Noble High School

Last meeting: Howe 72, Pocola 48 (Jan. 23 -- LeFlore County Tournament final at Howe)

Last state tournament appearance: Howe: 2020 (tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), 2019 (won state championship against Dale); Pocola: 2008 (won state championship against Walters).

Records against ranked opponents: Howe: 10-2 (4-2 vs. top 10), Pocola: 3-3 (1-3 vs. top 10)

Scoring average: Howe: 66.1 points per game, Pocola: 48 PPG

Scoring defense: Howe: 41.2 points allowed per game, Pocola: 37 PAPG

Notes: Howe has not lost to a LeFlore County team in the past six seasons. Mika Scott leads Pocola with 93 points in five postseason games. Howe's Makayla Twyman leads the team with 48 points in four playoff games, followed by 46 by Shiloh Fletcher.

Winner plays Latta/Amber Pocasset winner in Friday's semifinal at 4 p.m. at State Fair Arena

Boys Class 2A state quarterfinal

Howe (ranked seventh, 21-4) vs. Cashion (ranked fourth, 21-3) Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at State Fair Arena

Last state tournament appearance: Both qualified in 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Records against ranked teams: Howe 8-4 (4-2 vs. top 10), Cashion 9-1 (4-1 vs. top 10)

Scoring average: Howe: 61.2 points per game, Cashion: 58 PPG

Scoring defense: Howe: 47.1 points allowed per game, Cashion: 47.7 PAPG

Note: Brayden Oglesby leads Howe with 89 points in five postseason games, followed by 62 by Zayn Coggins.

Winner plays Dale-Morrison winner in Friday's semifinal at 8 p.m. at Yukon High School