Statewide honors for LeFlore County basketball players

LeFlore County basketball players received All-State and All-Star by Class recognition on Wednesday.

Talihina's Austin Fenton made the Small East boys basketball team.

Howe's Sydnie Womack was named to the Small East girls basketball team, along with other area players Jaclyn Shaffer of Kinta and Makenna Murdock of McCurtain.

Ten from the area received basketball All-Star by Class honors.

Spiro's Derek Carter was named a Class 3A All-Star.

Howe's Zoe Nation and Sydnie Womack were recognized as Class 2A All-Stars. On the Class 2A boys side, Fenton is an All-Star. Also, Fenton (a Kiowa Nation tribal member) was was named Native All-State in basketball on Saturday.

Clayton's Quartermain Briggs was named a Class A All-Star. On the girls side, Red Oak's Grace Montgomery is a Class A All-Star. Briggs and Montgomery (both of whom are Choctaw Nation tribal members) received Native All-State honors on Saturday, with Briggs being named Native All-State in cross-country and basketball and Montgomery in softball.

For the Class B boys, LeFlore's Hunter Durant and Kaleb Stephens are All-Stars. For the Class B girls, Murdock and Shaffer are All-Stars. Murdock (a Comanche Nation tribal member) was named Native All-State in softball. Stephens (a Choctaw Nation tribal member) was also named Native All-State in boys basketball, as was Whitesboro's Anthony Rogers (a Choctaw Nation tribal member).