Stitt declares May 10-16 as 'Skilled Nursing Week'

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahoma’s skilled nursing staff and residents continue to grapple with COVID-19, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation declaring May 10-16 as "Skilled Nursing Week” in Oklahoma and offering “love and appreciation” for “residents, patients, caregivers, nurses, other staff and volunteers.”

The proclamation notes that “nursing home staff have made heroic efforts and sacrifices to fight and contain the coronavirus in our nursing facilities” and that “nursing home families and residents have also made sacrifices and experienced hardship … and have demonstrated exceptional resolve and compassion.”

Care Providers Oklahoma President and CEO Steven Buck thanked the governor and said nursing staff and residents appreciate the recognition.

“If you are a resident in a facility with restricted access or a member of our nursing staff, it can be easy to feel forgotten,” Buck said. “They are fighting a war against an invisible enemy behind closed-doors, and it’s easy to be overlooked, even as we applaud other men and women in the health care community.

“The fact is, nursing homes are now the front lines in this battle. They need our support, they need resources, and they need our prayers and goodwill. Our staff, our residents and their families are all in this together. The rest of our community needs to stand with us and help win this fight, and that’s what Gov. Stitt’s message is all about.”