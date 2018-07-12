Storms ignite widespread damage across Poteau

Late afternoon thunderstorms tore through LeFlore County on Thursday, causing widespread damage, power outages and street flooding.

A transformer fell on West Boulevard near Oakland Cemetery. Assistant Fire Chief Jay Sommers reportedly was shocked, but was checked out at the scene by EMS and returned to work, a witness said.

Firefighters were dispatched to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center and were seen on the roof. Multiple employees said a tower reportedly was knocked down on the roof, which prompted an emergency alert out to employees, who quickly descended on EOMC to offer aid, if necessary. They were quickly let go to return home.

Power outages also were reported in Cameron and Monroe.

Trees and limbs were down and other debris littered streets throughout town, including large trees blocking several roadways.

A large portion of the roof of the Lucas Building was in the alley next to the Poteau Post Office. LeFlore County Museum Director Bonnie Prigmore said one window was blown out at the museum.

A portion of the roof of the Legal Aid Building also was blown off, according to reports from the scene, and landed in the Pocket Park on Dewey Avenue.

By press time Thursday evening, EMS officials were unaware of any storm-related injuries, and other officials were still out surveying damage at the time of this report.