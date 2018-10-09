Storybook Forest returns to Poteau

Good Times Community Theatre will present its fourth annual Storybook Forest from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29 at Twyman Park of Poteau.

The forest will be "as whimsical as ever," organizers said. It will feature familiar scenes from classic storybook tales, and new scenes as well. There will be live performances at 5:03 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. each night.

Admission is $6 children with accompanying adults free. Concession will be available. Costumes are encouraged but not required.