Stuteville donates big to Humane Society

The LeFlore County Humane Society last week received a huge Christmas gift in the form of a $3,000 donation from the Stuteville Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership in Poteau and their partner Allied Financial Group. Stuteville and Allied each contributed $1,500 for the Humane Society to use as their board sees fit.

"Stuteville has always been so involved with the community. I know in the past they have donated generously to needy organizations," Elvie Moss, director of the LeFlore County Humane Society, said. "This year we were blessed to their recipient."

