Sunday afternoon accident claims life of Alma, Ark., female

An Alma, Ark., female saw her life claimed in a two-automobile accident Sunday afternoon.

Tiffany Brehaut, 28, from Alma, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which was one-half mile west of the Sallisaw Y on Oklahoma State Highway 9.

According to the report filed by Trooper Michael Scantling of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's LeFlore County detachment of Troop D, Brehaut was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, while a 2011 Dodge truck driven by Glen Porter, 67, of Fort Smith, Ark., was heading eastbound on Highway 9.

According to the report, at approximately 12:36 p.m. Sunday, Brehaut's vehicle departed the road to the right, overcorrected to the left, crossed the center line and was struck by Porter's vehicle. Upon impact, Brehaut was ejected and landed approximately 32 feet from the site.

According to Scantling's report, Porter was transported to Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith, was treated and subsequently released.

The report said while Porter was wearing his seat belt, Brehaut was not. Each vehicle had airbags, which deployed.

Scantling was aided at the site by OHP Trooper Josh Blake, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Spiro Police Department.