Sunday sees a new COVID-19 case in Panama

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said there was a new COVID-19 case confirmed Sunday in Panama.

This comes on the heels of two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, one each in Poteau and Shady Point, which was preceded by 21 total cases in the county over a three-day period Wednesday through Friday — seven on Friday, two Thursday and 12 Wednesday — for a total of 24 new cases since Wednesday.

However, Wheeler said that four of Wednesday's cases gave no specific locations, only that they were in LeFlore County.

There have now been 87 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 44 of those active. The active cases are 14 in Poteau, seven in Spiro, four each in Heavener and Panama, three in Pocola, two in Whitesboro, Wister and Talihina, with one of those being a Talihina resident who lives in Pushmataha County, and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Howe, Muse and Shady Point. One of the Wister cases originally was put as Arkoma on Friday, according to Wheeler. There is also a Clayton individual who has been confirmed with COVID-19.

Of the 87 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 86 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 19,466 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday.