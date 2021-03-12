Suspect in Thursday night stabbing incident at large

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a Thursday night stabbing incident that took place at Green Country Inn.

According to the report made by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell, Ethan Self Underwood, 21, of Heavener, is wanted in the connection with the stabbing and is considered armed and dangerous.

Russell's report said that at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, both Poteau P.D. and the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to Green Country Inn, Room 12 on a call of a stabbing.

On arrival, the report said officers located a 30-year-old female victim, who as of press time was not identified, who had been stabbed in the abdomen. She was transported by Life Flight to a Little Rock, Ark., hospital for emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition as of press time.

Russell's report said witnesses at the scene identified Underwood as the suspect in the stabbing and that he was the victim's boyfriend. Witnesses said Underwood fled the scene northbound on North Broadway Avenue in a silver or gray, older model Dodge Dakota extended cab pick-up truck with the extended cab's windows broken out.

Underwood is described as being a while male, 5-5, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Underwood's current location should call the Poetau Police Department at (918) 647-8620.