Swine are looking fine at the 2020 LeFlore County livestock show

The 2020 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show winds down today with the participants showing the biggest class of project animals — the swine.

Participants and their swine projects began arriving Friday at the Poteau Activity Recreation Complex barns for weigh in and to get the pigs bathed and settled in for the night before the show at 8:30 a.m. today.

It has been four days of whirlwind activity with the goats weighing in Wednesday followed by the sheep for the real show on Thursday.