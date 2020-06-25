T-Ball, Little League wind down regular season, qualify teams for regionals

The Spiro Little League is playing its final regular-season games for the 12-and-under Midget division Thursday in Heavener. Also, the Heavener T-Ball League plays its end-of-season tournament Thursday and Saturday at Blues Park. The final regular-season games for coach pitch and Pee Wee were Monday in Heavener, with the Panama Sliderz taking the Pee Wee local title and the Panama Drillers winning the top local trophy for coach pitch. OK Kids regionals for Little League and T-Ball will be July 13-18. State tournaments will be July 20-25.