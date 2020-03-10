Talihina boys, Howe boys and girls head to Class 2A state basketball tournaments
By:
Tom Firme
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Talihina's boys and Howe's boys and girls basketball teams made it to state. Talihina and Howe's boys teams are on the same side of the Class 2A bracket. Fourth-ranked Howe (26-4) plays sixth-ranked Minco (23-4) in the first round Thursday at 2 p.m. at Yukon HIgh School. 11th-ranked Talihina (22-6) plays fifth-ranked Rejoice Christian (21-6) in the quarterfinal Thursday at 7 p.m. at Yukon. The winners of those games face off in the semifinal Friday at 8 p.m. at Yukon. Howe's fourth-ranked girls (24-4) play sixth-ranked Caddo (25-2) Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Read Tuesday's issue for more on how Talihina and Howe's state-qualifying teams made it.
