Here are the Talihina players who made the 2018 All-District A-8 Football Team:

Co-Defensive Player of the Year — Kyler Baugh.

Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year — Isaac Bryant.

All-District Team Members

Linebacker — Tracer Chitwood and Preston Moreland.

Offensive Lineman — Cole Wilson.

Defensive Lineman — Garrett Dyson.

Running Backs — Garett Taber and Payton Kirkes.